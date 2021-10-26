Stadium Capital Management LLC Acquires 231,517 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 142.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 231,517 shares during the period. Mitek Systems comprises about 3.7% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Mitek Systems worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,921,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 96.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 400,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 83.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 222,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 6,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,551. The company has a market capitalization of $882.68 million, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

