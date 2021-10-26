Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.92.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$68.44 on Friday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.82.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6819448 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,500,872. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 over the last three months.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

