Starcom (LON:STAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.40

Starcom plc (LON:STAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02), with a volume of 2331295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £4.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.86.

In related news, insider Avraham (Avi) Hartmann acquired 9,744,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £97,440 ($127,305.98).

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

