State Street Corp Acquires 104,024 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.16% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,026,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $225,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $427.94 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $437.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.76 and a 200 day moving average of $368.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.