State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.73% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $1,108,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $202.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

