State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530,452 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $914,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 664,908 shares of company stock worth $36,579,276 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

