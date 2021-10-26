State Street Corp Buys 552,456 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State Street Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.66% of CrowdStrike worth $940,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,067 shares of company stock valued at $73,853,753. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $280.10 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $290.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

