State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $994,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. FMR LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after buying an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after buying an additional 722,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 62.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,473,000 after buying an additional 698,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 23.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,208,000 after buying an additional 455,514 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $83.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

