Status Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.34 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $315.53 million and $8.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00214010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00102922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.