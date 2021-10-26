Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $542.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post $542.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $574.30 million and the lowest is $503.40 million. Stepan posted sales of $494.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stepan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.60. 78,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,632. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.