Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.25

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 4347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

