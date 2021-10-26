Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,169 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $141.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average of $141.72. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

