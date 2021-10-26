Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Avnet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Avnet by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 406,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVT opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

