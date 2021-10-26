Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter worth $144,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

BATS ACWV opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.