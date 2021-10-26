Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,056 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after acquiring an additional 606,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

