Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

