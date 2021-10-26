Stifel Financial Corp Sells 31,005 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,005 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of FOX by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of FOX by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in FOX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

FOXA opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

