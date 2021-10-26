Stifel Nicolaus Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of STX opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 845,512 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after acquiring an additional 767,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $44,409,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

