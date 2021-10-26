Stifel Nicolaus Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$71.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.73.

NYSE:PDS opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $610.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.2% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Precision Drilling by 28.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Precision Drilling by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

