Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.47.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEOAY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

SEOAY opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

