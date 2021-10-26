Storj Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $475.94 million and $32.90 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00215103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00104073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,162,917 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

