Stox 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,590.00 (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Stox has a market capitalization of $546,182.35 and approximately $1,590.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stox coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stox has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stox alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.28 or 0.00331127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00053946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00218087 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00104317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Stox Coin Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,680,637 coins and its circulating supply is 50,286,244 coins. Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.