Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Down 7.1%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.57. 18,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,670,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,642.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 957,759 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,360,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3,091.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 608,781 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 84.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 595,504 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

