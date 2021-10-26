Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 3.32. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.82 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

