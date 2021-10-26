Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sun Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.440-$6.500 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.300 EPS.

NYSE:SUI traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.84. 9,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

