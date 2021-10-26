SUN (SUN) Hits Market Cap of $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00070181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00078755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00103349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,553.71 or 1.00343972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.24 or 0.06691183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021394 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

