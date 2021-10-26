Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 9,529 Shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBUY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $901,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,915,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 454,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KBUY opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

