Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 332.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,573,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

