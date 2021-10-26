Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $810,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

