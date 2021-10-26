SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $805.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “xShares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2021 results were aided by higher revenues, partly offset by a rise in costs. Growth in loans and deposits, efforts to improve non-interest income, and global expansion strategy will likely keep aiding the company's financials. The acquisitions of Boston Private and the debt investment business of WestRiver Group are expected to be earnings accretive and will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. A strong balance sheet position bodes well for the future. However, low interest rates are likely to continue to weigh on margins and, thereby, hurt revenues. Elevated expenses are expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIVB. Truist increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $719.78.

Shares of SIVB opened at $746.01 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $264.60 and a 1 year high of $759.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 74.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

