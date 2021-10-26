Swerve (SWRV) Reaches Market Cap of $10.25 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $10.25 million and $5.51 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00215103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00104073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,767,270 coins and its circulating supply is 15,551,254 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

