Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.51% from the company’s current price.

SLP opened at GBX 107.25 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £292.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. Sylvania Platinum has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

