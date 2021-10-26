Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €130.00 by Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €117.15 ($137.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €119.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.32. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

