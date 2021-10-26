SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report sales of $15.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $15.53 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $31.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,834. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 125.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.00. 428,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average is $120.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $130.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

