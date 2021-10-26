Tadpole Finance (TAD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77,539.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $14.00 or 0.00022334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $77,539.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00070159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00079190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00103634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,745.03 or 1.00131227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.76 or 0.06694173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

