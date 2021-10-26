Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $12.80

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $13.22. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands.

TNGX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

