Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 15th

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 66.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.