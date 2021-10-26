TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Up 4.4%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.11 and last traded at $62.29. Approximately 9,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 852,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TASK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

