TD Securities Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after buying an additional 3,103,785 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,981 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,678,000 after purchasing an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.