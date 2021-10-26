TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on TTGT. Sidoti started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

TTGT stock opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 150.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,153 shares of company stock worth $6,294,016 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

