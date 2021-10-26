Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 8,845.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,005,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994,727 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $9.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 23.6%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently -394.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

