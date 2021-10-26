Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.75. 869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

