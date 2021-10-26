Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.68.

NYSE:TPX opened at $47.97 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2,207.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 189.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.