Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.100-$3.250 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPX opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

