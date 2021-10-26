Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.99 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.310 EPS.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,605. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -200.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.15.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

