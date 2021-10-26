Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

TENX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 87,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,638. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.