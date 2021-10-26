Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Truist

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:THC opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,475 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.