Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.55 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.870-$5.870 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.15.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

