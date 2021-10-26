Terex (TEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Terex (NYSE:TEX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Terex to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. Terex has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.