Ternium (TX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TX stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. Ternium has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ternium stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Ternium worth $25,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

